After driving himself to the hospital, a black transgender man was shot in Mississippi and died.

After driving himself to the hospital following a shooting, a 25-year-old transgender Black man in Mississippi died on an operating room table.

Mel Groves was shot many times by an unknown assailant early on October 11 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was subsequently brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for emergency surgery, where he died.

“Right now, we’re attempting to figure out if the crime took place in Jackson,” Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said. A notice, suspects, and the location of the shooting are all being sought by the Jackson Police Department.

Groves was a plant-soil scientist at Alcorn State University who loved animals and agriculture, according to the Human Rights Campaign. “Life is a gift, and so are risks worth taking,” he wrote on his Facebook page. He was also a member of The Knights & Orchids Society, a “southern based grassroots enterprise formed and led by black, queer, transgender, and gender non-conforming persons advocating gender justice and LGBTQ visibility” (TKO).

Groves was a previous TKO youth ambassador, a farmer for TKO’s social garden program, and a member of Executive Director Quentin Bell’s chosen family, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

“We don’t know what the motive is, but we are aware of the violence that trans people face in our communities.” Mel had even expressed concern for his safety in Jackson since he was trans,” the organization wrote, adding that any leads and information would be rewarded.

Groves’ deadname—the name he was given at birth but altered as part of his transition—has been misgendered by a number of media sources and authorities in the region, according to TKO.

Groves’ middle school friend Hilliard Rashad Jones told Mississippi news outlets that he was one of the first persons Groves came out to.

Groves attempted to contact Jones on Monday morning but received no response. Jones expressed his curiosity about what his friend required and whether he could have provided assistance.

