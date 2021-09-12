After driving at 99 mph on the M58, a provisional license holder fears disqualification.

The speed gun that clocked the driver, who was in a Volkswagen vehicle, driving over 40% of the legal speed limit, was photographed by Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit and posted to their official Twitter account.

Furthermore, the provisional driver was in the vehicle unaccompanied, despite the fact that such license holders are not permitted to drive on highways without the supervision of an official driving instructor.

The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was summoned, where he is likely to be disqualified.

“This vehicle was stopped on the M58, traveling at 99mph,” the force said in a statement on Twitter.

“To make matters worse, the driver was an unsupervised Provisional License Holder.

“His vehicle was taken, and he was issued a summons, and he can expect to be disqualified.”