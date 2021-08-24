After drinking poisoned tea given by a family member, an 18-month-old baby dies and four others are hospitalized.

After drinking poisoned tea on Monday, an 18-month-old infant died and four others, including a 3-year-old girl, were hospitalized.

The incident occurred in Bahraich, a city in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state.

According to police, the poisoned tea was given to five members of her husband’s family by a woman named Ankita Jaiswal because she did not want to live with them.

“Ankita Jaiswal was adamant about not living with her husband or with her in-laws. That’s why, on Monday morning, she poisoned the tea to get rid of them. Her brother-in-law Jitendra, father-in-law Pancham, her husband’s cousin sister Shivani, and Jitendra’s daughter Srishti became unwell after drinking the tea, but her husband left without drinking it. The Indian Express quoted a top police official, K Gyananjay Singh, as saying, “Her sister-in-18-month-old law’s boy perished.”

Last December, the accused married Pooran Jaiswal, but she quickly returned to her parents’ home. She returned to her in-laws’ house on Sunday, bringing the toxic chemical with her. According to authorities, there was a family gathering at the house on Monday.

The woman has been taken into custody.

“A forensic examination of the served tea sample has been sent. The explanation for the entire incident is still being investigated,” Singh stated.

The condition of individuals who were admitted to the hospital is unknown. The autopsy results of the 18-month-old baby are pending.

Jitendra claimed in a complaint that his sister-in-law was having an affair with someone who lived near her parents’ home, and that this was the reason she wanted to divorce the family.

Officers stated that they were looking into the specific motive for the crime and that they were looking at all possibilities.