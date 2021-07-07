After drinking a bottle of vodka, a man dies while having a “nice night with pals.”

After drinking a bottle of vodka with pals, a “handsome” and “clever” man died after he fell asleep.

Mikey Cunniffe, 20, was drinking with his University roommates in October 2020 while watching YouTube videos.

He went to sleep after spending the night with pals but never awoke, despite his friend’s efforts to save him.

Mikey died of alcohol poisoning, according to a coroner report, and his mother, Chrisie Yates, from Wigan, now wants young people to understand how harmful alcohol can be.

According to the MEN, Chrisie, who stated her son was not generally a drinker, finds consolation in the idea that Mikey lived his life to the fullest and didn’t have to suffer when he died.

She stated, ” “You don’t think it’ll happen to you until it does, and a bottle of vodka killed him on this one time.

“He was having a great time. He had a nice time with his pals that night. He didn’t wake up, but he wasn’t in any discomfort.

“He had a good head on his shoulders,” says the narrator. He was extremely intelligent, and he had the entire world at his disposal. He was extremely generous and considerate.”

Mikey was a second-year mechanical engineering student at Manchester Metropolitan University, as well as a member of a band with his buddies from home, having learned to play guitar at the age of 15.

He also picked up Spanish and Italian, as well as salsa dance and mixed martial arts.

“He did more in his 20 years of life than most people do in 70,” Chrisie remarked.

“He was my blue-eyed boy,” I said.

Amanda Cunniffe, Mikey’s stepmother, took part in a cycling ride in his honor last week to raise money for The Compassionate Friends charity.

She stated, ” “Few people are aware of this organization, so my husband Mark (Mikey’s father) and I researched it thoroughly.

“We thought it would be a good way to support everyone who has lost a kid and is grieving.”

Amanda recalled a time when everyone was drinking beer and watching football, and Mikey simply requested for water instead