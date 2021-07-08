After drinkers refuse to leave, a raucous pub crawl results in a huge police response.

After customers refused to leave a location, a ‘rowdy’ pub crawl sparked a major police situation this afternoon.

17 police cars and Matrix vans were despatched to The Cabbage Hall Bar & Grill on Breck Road in Anfield by Merseyside Police.

A massive ‘pub crawl’ of around 20 people who refused to leave the pub prompted a call to the emergency services, according to reports.

For illegally streaming Premier League games, a man is sentenced to four months in prison.

“It was a handful of people refusing to leave a bar, but they all left,” the Force Incident Manager told the ECHO.

“Earlier [in the day], there was a [complaint]that the same bunch had gone into a pub on Breck Road and been thrown out,” he continued.

“It had nothing to do with football; a group of people went on a bar crawl and got a little rowdy.”

According to reports, the group consisted of roughly 20 men and women, and the bar crawl was not planned in advance of any particular event.

There were no arrests made at the location, and the pub was closed as a result of the police presence.

A number of police vehicles are lined up around the perimeter of The Cabbage Hall in photos shot outside the pub, with bystanders pausing to watch the action.