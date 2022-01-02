After dressing up as the Queen with her corgis, a young girl sent a letter from Windsor Castle.

After dressing up as The Queen for Halloween, a young girl received a letter from Windsor Castle.

Jalayne Sutherland, one year old, attracted royal attention when she wore an attractive double-breasted jacket with matching hat, a white wig, and pearls around her neck.

Katelyn Sutherland, her mother, took a shot of her with her family’s corgis.

Katelyn, from Ohio, America, sent the snapshot to The Queen on the spur of the moment, saying she didn’t expect a response.

The fact that our dogs are our daughter’s best buddies was the major influence for the costume, she said.

“We wanted to accomplish something that they could all be a part of at the same time.” We