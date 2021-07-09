After dragging a woman from her tent, a 400-pound grizzly bear mauls her to death.

In Montana, a grizzly bear dragged a 65-year-old woman out of her tent in the middle of the night and killed her.

According to Fox News, Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was on a long-distance biking journey and pitched up her tent beside a post office in the western Montana village of Ovando. At roughly 3:30 a.m., she was killed by a bear.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials, the bear stumbled across Lokan and an unknown couple camping about half an hour before the attack. The noise startled the three campers, leading the bear to flee. Before going back to sleep, Lokan and the couple removed their food from their tents and secured it.

However, around 15 minutes later, the bear was seen loitering less than a block away from the post office on surveillance tape. The cat also sneaked into a chicken coop and ate numerous birds during the night, according to officials.

Officials are still looking for the bear, which is estimated to weigh around 400 pounds (181 kilograms). If the bear is discovered, it will be destroyed, according to Greg Lemon, an FWP spokesperson.

KLFY stated that authorities were able to recover DNA from the bear at the crime scene and will match it to DNA from other bears they can catch.

“At this time, culvert traps set near the chicken coop where the bear murdered and ate several chickens will be our greatest hope of trapping this bear,” said Randy Arnold, FWP regional supervisor in Missoula.

Bears that attack people aren’t always killed, according to Lemon, especially if it’s a surprise encounter or the bear is protecting its young. However, because of the circumstances surrounding Lokan’s attack, the grizzly bear implicated is considered a public safety hazard.

While there are roughly 1,000 grizzly bears in the forests and mountains north of Ovando, deadly attacks are uncommon. There have been three maulings in the last 20 years, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, including Tuesday’s.

Lokan, a certified nurse, had been looking forward to the bike ride for months, according to her friend Mary Flowers. Lokan has gone on prior bike journeys with her sister and another person.