After dozens of cops swapped homophobic and racist texts, at least 85 criminal cases were dismissed.

An investigation of racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic text messages written by at least 12 current and former police officers of the Torrance, California police department has resulted in the dismissal of at least 85 criminal cases, with hundreds more potentially in peril.

According to an investigation conducted by The Los Angeles Times, the messages between the officers date back several years and could jeopardize cases if it is discovered that the officers’ alleged biases against Black people, other minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community influenced their treatment of certain cases and suspects.

The Times found numerous threats and jokes regarding racial profiling and police brutality, including officers shooting and killing Black males and lying to investigators about shootings, as well as various discriminatory insults and usage of the n-word in the communications.

The Times discovered that the cops under investigation had been designated as witnesses in over 1,400 cases over the last decade.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an independent investigation into the officers’ and the police department’s conduct just hours after the Times report was published.

In a news release, Bonta’s office stated, “The assessment comes amid highly worrisome claims of excessive force, racist text messages, and other discriminatory actions.”

After two former policemen, Cody Weldin and Christopher Tomsic, responded to a complaint in January 2020 that resulted in a car being taken away, the officers reportedly spray-painted a swastika and “happy face” inside the vehicle.

The office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón looked into the vandalism allegations and started seeking communications exchanged by the cops, which led to the discovery of additional officers in the department who sent identical texts.

According to the Times, the texts have already resulted in the dismissal of at least 85 criminal cases, despite the fact that none of the officers are now facing criminal charges related to the communications.

The Times’ investigation included interviews with persons with firsthand knowledge of the officers’ and text messages’ investigations, as well as public records requests and a review of district attorney’s office data. Due to the ongoing inquiry, the sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The cops identified in the New York Times piece either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. This is a condensed version of the information.