After doctors informed him of the scan results, a man was taken aback.

When a nurse discovered a bump on his chest, he was shocked to learn he had an uncommon illness.

Graeme Brooks, 62, of Liverpool city centre, was diagnosed with male breast cancer after discovering a small, painful lump over his right nipple.

When Graeme, a practice nurse at a busy GP surgery, was diagnosed in 2016, he had never seen anybody else with his disease.

“It was a complete shock,” he said. Despite the fact that I’m a nurse, I’ve never seen a man with breast cancer — only women.” Graeme has decided to share his story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in order to help other guys and encourage them to seek medical attention if they notice any chest lumps or other symptoms.

As a nurse, Graeme understands the importance of keeping a close check on his health and seeking medical care if he notices any unexpected or persistent changes in his body, such as lumps and bumps, a cough that won’t go away, or weight loss without trying.

So, when he discovered a tumor on his chest, he wanted his doctor to examine it.

“He recommended me to the hospital, and I had a scan appointment within a fortnight,” Graeme explained.

“I got the scan and returned an hour or two later, where the consultant, a specialist nurse, and two or three other people were waiting to explain what it was all about.” To be honest, I was taken aback. When you’re a man, you don’t expect it.

“I went away for a week because I wanted some time to process everything.”

One of the most difficult aspects, according to Graeme, was dealing with people’s emotions when he revealed he had breast cancer.

“I recall telling one of my pals, ‘no, you can’t have because that’s a woman’s thing,’ and you have to explain,” he said. Because I went through it as a man, I only knew about it.

“You’re hesitant to mention it because it seems odd – a man suffering breast cancer – because you don’t believe you have breasts.”

“However, I recall them from the hospital.”

