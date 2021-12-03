After DNA was extracted from a conch shell used as a murder weapon, a man was charged with the death of his half-sister.

According to the Associated Press, a conch shell and a cold case unit helped a Massachusetts man be indicted 20 years after his half-sister died.

A grand jury indicted David Reed in the 2001 murder of Rose Marie Moniz. Her father discovered her in a pool of blood after she was allegedly struck by a conch shell at her New Bedford home. Reed was her half-brother, and his hair was discovered inside the shell by a cold case team. Reed was a pallbearer at Moniz’s funeral, according to local news station WPRI 12.

In a statement released Thursday, Bristol district attorney Thomas Quinn III stated, “I’m thrilled to announce the indictments linked to the previously unsolved cold case death of Rose Marie Moniz.” “A mother…brutally killed inside the sanctity of her own home,” he said. He praised the efforts of the cold case squad, state police, and New Bedford police.

Family members of Moniz have spoken out about their mixed sentiments over the indictment. Fred Cunha, her eldest brother, said the fact that the suspect was his half-brother was a difficult pill to accept. He is, nevertheless, relieved that justice has finally been served.

Cunha told WPRI 12: “I always told my mother and father we’re going to find out who it was.” “I’m glad they’re not here because they would have died if they had known.” Reed is being held in prison, and his arraignment date has not yet been set.

It was unclear whether Reed had retained legal counsel at the time.

According to prosecutors, Moniz’s father had arrived to take her to a previously scheduled doctor’s appointment.

Moniz had been battered to death with a fireplace poker, a conch shell, and a cast iron kettle, according to investigators. Authorities reported her purse had been emptied on the floor and cash had been stolen.

The case fell cold after investigators ruled out two prospective suspects early on in the inquiry. In 2019, the cold case unit reopened it.

The prickly exterior of the conch shell was found to have inflicted damage to the victim’s face, implying that the suspect would have needed fingers inside the shell to grip it.

Reed has also been charged with the attempted assassination.