After DNA links them to a baby’s body found in the trash 30 years ago, police arrest a couple.

On October 21, Nags Head Police arrested Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and Robin Lynn Byrum, 51, for concealing a child’s birth. They are currently being held in the Dare County Jail pending the outcome of a separate $250,000 bond hearing. According to Nags Head Police, additional charges may be issued as the investigation proceeds.

On April 4, 1991, the bones of a newborn were discovered in a trash can rack at Nags Head. Due to the baby’s decomposition, police were unable to determine its gender. Over the years, Nags Head continued to investigate the crime, making tiny successes on a regular basis.

Law enforcement in North Carolina sent a bone to a Texas lab that specialized in DNA identification in 2019. The DNA from the bone was used to establish a genealogical profile that led back to Poole and Byrum, resulting in their arrest.

In a statement, Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster said, “The sorrow of this child’s death and the manner in which his corpse was disposed of is exacerbated by the fact that, until now, no one has been discovered guilty for this terribly heartbreaking act.”

“However, thanks to the efforts of Nags Head Police investigators and our law enforcement colleagues in the investigation, those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable for a crime that has been unexplained for three decades,” he said.

Nags Head Police were contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

A 21-year-old woman was recently arrested in North Carolina after reportedly stabbing her one-year-old daughter in front of a responding officer.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer of Greenville, North Carolina, was involved in an alleged verbal dispute with a family member over the custody of her kid on October 11.

When officers arrived, they allegedly witnessed Dyer stabbing her daughter in the back multiple times. As she was being apprehended, she dropped the knife. The toddler is likely to recover completely.