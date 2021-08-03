After ditching bread, a couple struggling to conceive has a “miracle” baby.

After ditching bread from his diet, a couple who were warned by doctors they would never be able to conceive received a baby son.

Due to their physical issues, Stephen Greenwood, 55, and Rachel Greenwood, 41, were told they wouldn’t be able to have children.

Stephen has a poor sperm count due to a twisted testicle he had as a youth, and Rachel has polycystic ovary syndrome, which specialists said would prevent IVF treatment from working.

However, after Stephen eliminated bread from his diet to deal with his diabetes, the couple was able to become parents despite the tragic prognosis.

Because of his diabetes, the retired cop suffered from yeast infections, which further limited his fertility.

To get rid of the infections, the man from Powys, Wales, eliminated all yeast products from his diet, including bread and pastries – and then Rachel found out she was pregnant five months later.

After 21 years together, the couple welcomed their first child, Oliver, on July 1, and Stephen reported that the new parents are overjoyed.

“My wife is overjoyed, and I can’t stop crying every day,” he said. It’s the most fantastic sensation.

“It’s incredible to think that I’m retired from the police force and can now spend every day at home with my young boy.

“In September, I stopped eating anything with yeast in it and cut it out completely. My illnesses subsided after two weeks, and my wife became pregnant five months later.

“It’s such a fantastic miracle, and I want to spread the word and encourage people not to give up hope,” she says. Everyone is unique, our bodies change with time, and you never know.”

When Stephen, a retired police officer, and Rachel, a senior care worker, met in 2000, they both wanted to start a family, but their unique health issues made that seem impossible, according to Wales Online.

Rachel was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome shortly after meeting Stephen, who had undergone an operation that had harmed his fertility after twisting his testicle at the age of 18.

