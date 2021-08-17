After discovering’sinister’ kidney beans on the doorstep, Mum issued a warning.

A mother was taken aback after being the subject of a devious burglary involving kidney beans.

On Monday, August 16, Maria Celino-Straker awoke to find a pile of kidney beans on her doorstep.

She initially believed she’d been the victim of a prank, but after chatting with a family member who is an ex-police officer, she learned the mess may be an indication of something far more sinister, according to MEN.

The kidney beans, she suspects, were used as a ruse by burglars looking to see if she was at home.

“Well, this was left on our doorstep this morning, apparently this is a known burglary trick,” she explained.

“If you don’t clean up after a couple of days, they’ll know you’re not home, and they’ll come in.”

“Thankfully, I’m home and have cleaned this up; whoever did it around 1 a.m.

“Be on the lookout for your neighbors, particularly those who are on vacation.”

Social media users have shared the message more than 2,000 times after writing it on Facebook to warn others.

Maria, who resides in the North East, claims that her relative told her that the technique is widely employed by burglars across the country.

“It’s not only beans,” she explained, “they use everything that you would have to clean up and that won’t wash away with a little rain.”

She wants to raise awareness so that other residents can keep an eye out for elderly or vacationing neighbors.

“I blogged about it because I wanted to warn others and encourage them to keep an eye out for each other,” Maria explained.

“It was worth it if it helped just one person.”