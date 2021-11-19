After discovering ‘rat droppings and hairs’ in the engine, a woman is afraid to drive.

After discovering “rat s**t and hairs” in her engine, a woman claimed she is afraid to drive her automobile.

After popping her bonnet, the woman from Page Moss, Knowsley, posted a video on Facebook showing what seemed to be rat droppings and hair all over her engine.

According to the woman's Facebook post: "Rat s**t and hairs in my engine…hope let's I make it through my journey…oh, and after ringing twice and leaving two messages, I'm still waiting for a call back from environmental health at Knowsley Council a week later." The woman was concerned that her car had been damaged and would break down while she was driving, so she informed Knowsley Council about the rat problem in her neighborhood.

The woman who shared the video had not filed a complaint with Knowsley Council, according to the council.

“The Council’s Environmental Health Team has not received a complaint from this resident,” a spokesman stated.

“In the first case, we would advise the resident to contact the team at [email protected] or call 0151 443 4712.

“In the Page Moss area, the council has taken a number of steps, including working with United Utilities on a sewer baiting program, sending letters to residents with information on how to reduce the risk of rats infesting gardens and properties, and working with relevant land owners to clear areas of land where waste has been allowed to accumulate.”

People were disgusted after seeing the article and video, and some said that rats had chewed through cables in their own automobiles.

As one woman put it, “This happened to my car, which I didn’t realize until it went in for servicing at Fords, where they refused to do it until it was cleaned.

“It cost £400 to clean the engine x.”

“My car caught fire on the highway last year owing to rats gnawing wires,” another woman wrote.

“Aww, my car cut out at the lights when the RAC came the rat’s head [had]been taken off,” a third woman said of her own horrible experience with rats in her car.

