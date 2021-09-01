After discovering his daughter’s body, the father of a slain Instagram model discovered ramblings on the wall.

Jenae Gagnier, the Instagram beauty who was slain in her Texas apartment, had musings written on the walls, according to her father.

Mark Gagnier told KTRK-TV in Houston that when he went into his daughter’s apartment, he discovered his daughter’s murderer as well as inscriptions on her walls.

According to KTRK-TV, Gagnier’s walls were covered in apologies and confessions written with lipstick or pencils. According to KTRK-TV, the murderer, 34-year-old Kevin Accorto, also expressed his love for Gagnier in the messages.

Gagnier’s father told KTRK-TV, “I could see in the room and there are writings all over the wall.”

Officers were summoned to Gagnier’s apartment on Sunday for a welfare check, according to a statement issued to This website by the Richmond Police Department. Gagnier, also known as “Miss Mercedes Morr” to her 2.6 million Instagram followers, and another person were found dead when police arrived at the flat. The second body discovered was thought to be the suspect, according to police.

The Richmond Police Department said in a statement that “at this stage in the investigation, it is NOT believed that there was a link between the suspect and the victim.” “At this time, this is being treated as a murder/suicide, and the investigation into the case’s motive is still ongoing.”

While authorities believe Gagnier and Accorto were strangers, Gagnier’s family believes Accorto was one of her Instagram admirers who went insane after learning where she resided.

“Every month, I have a talk with Jenae about how many followers she has. Some undoubtedly love you, some enjoy your appearance, some are crazy, and some are obsessed,” Gagnier’s father told KTRK-TV. “I have no idea how he found her or how all of this happened.”

Gagnier’s father reportedly told a local television station that his daughter’s large number of Instagram followers had terrified him.

“My daughter was lovely. That terrified me to death. And she continued to strive to become more gorgeous, putting in a lot of effort. He told KTRK-TV, “That scared the heck out of me.”

Gagnier's sister, London, said on Instagram on Monday that "yesterday was the saddest day of my life…"