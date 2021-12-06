After discovering he’s been dead for 25 years in government records, a man gets the shock of his life.

When a Kuwaiti man discovered his name on a list of deceased people in the country’s government records, he received the shock of his life. He was thought to be dead for 25 years and only found out when he needed to hire a lawyer for a private lawsuit.

Since 1992, Abdul Mohsen has had general Power of Attorney for his wife. According to Teller Report, the procedure of hiring a lawyer for her in a private case led to him having an eye-opening talk with a Ministry of Justice staffer at a service center.

The employee wanted to make sure the general Power of Attorney was still valid. “I presented her with a general power of attorney, and she asked me to wait until she was sure it was still valid after 20 years,” Mohsen explained.

According to Gulf News, the man waited approximately 20 minutes until the employee, apparently perplexed, looked over at his identification card and “examined it multiple times with signals of amazement on her face,” Mohsen added.

“Are you sure that you are Abdul Mohsen?” the puzzled employee finally asked after the man asked her what the problem was.

“I replied, ‘Yes!'” “I am the identical person on the ID card who is standing right in front of you,” Mohsen explained. “How come you’re standing in front of me when you’ve been classified as dead for 25 years?” she asked, surprised. The Kuwaiti individual eventually learned that his name had been added to the government’s list of deceased people, and he had been treated as a “dead person” for nearly two decades.

“I was utterly stunned when I heard that and collapsed,” Mohsen added. “As soon as I realized what she had just stated, I questioned, ‘How come I am dead in front of you yet I am still alive?’ How did I end up in the Ministry of Justice’s records when the Public Authority for Civil Information issued a certificate to the Ministry of Commerce four months ago?'” The man was asked by a Ministry of Justice staffer to accompany his wife to the service center to pick a counsel for the case after the revelations. She also requested that he go through the procedure of altering his status from “dead person” to “living person.”

The power of attorney was revoked as a result of the mix-up, according to Mohsen, who filed an appeal.