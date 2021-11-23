After discovering her son is a bully in a viral video, the mother is heartbroken and seeking advice.

After revealing her anguish over discovering her son was bullying another school, a mother went viral on TikTok. Since being posted last week, the video by @bethgilleland95 has received over 1.7 million views and 8,400 comments.

Gilleland said in the video that her child told her that another parent had “threatened” him for “accidentally” knocking his son’s glasses off his face. She stated she trusted her 7-year-old son’s statement and was initially enraged that a parent had threatened him.

But, according to Gilleland, she spoke with her son’s bus driver and discovered the truth.

The on-screen caption stated, “I don’t think my heart has ever been as broken.” “This boy is heavyset, and he can’t get off the bus quickly,” he explained. The driver went on to say that her son was shoving the youngster down the aisle because he wasn’t “quick enough.” According to the on-screen text, the youngster respectfully informed her son that he was going as quickly as he could, but her son suddenly snatched the boy’s glasses from his face and tossed them toward the bus’s rear.

As the sentence explaining the occurrence appeared on the screen, Gilleland was extremely unhappy and shook her head. The writing continued as she removed her glasses and began wiping her eyes, explaining that she went to the boy’s house and discovered that his father never threatened her son; instead, he merely inquired as to why he tossed the glasses.

“I was SO tormented in school because of my weight, and I don’t condone or allow this behavior,” the text stated. “I’m at a loss on what to do next.” According to StopBullying.gov, it is critical for parents to have a talk about bullying with their children in order to address their concerns. Some children may be unaware that their actions are deemed bullying, while others may be uncomfortable discussing being bullied by another youngster.

It’s also critical to figure out why the child is acting that way and to recognize that the youngster has a problem, rather than denying that anything needs to be done about it.

