After discovering gas leaking into Honolulu’s drinking water, the Navy shuts down the fuel complex.

After finding petroleum in a water sample, the US Navy shut down a large fuel facility located above one of Hawaii’s major aquifers.

After drinking water from the aquifer, which supplies over 20% of Honolulu’s drinking water, nearly 1,000 people complained of a gasoline odor or adverse effects like vomiting and stomach cramps.

Several military officials flew to Pearl Harbor to address the problem and apologize to those who had been affected. The fuel spill was described as a “terrible, horrific disaster” by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, while Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said the situation was “absolutely and totally unacceptable.” Testing of a well near the fuel station revealed petroleum in the water, the Navy said in a statement Friday. The well had been isolated since the beginning of the week, according to the Navy, but the finding prompted Hawaii Governor David Ige and the state Department of Health to request that the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility be shut down immediately.

“Test results indicating drinking water contamination at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam reveal that the Navy is not efficiently operating the World War II-era facility,” Ige and the state’s congressional delegation wrote on Twitter. “We are requesting that the Navy cease activities at Red Hill immediately while they address and resolve this situation.” Vomiting, diarrhea, migraines, and confusion can occur after ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise being exposed to petroleum. As officials try to resolve the situation, all service members and civilian employees near the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which was affected by the leaks, have been offered alternative lodging.

Del Toro stated that officials were close to establishing the origin of the problem and that the Navy would take water safety procedures once the study was completed and assessed.

“We’ll be able to put in place new safety measures before we resume operations,” Del Toro added.

Del Toro said all options are being considered when asked if the Navy is considering permanently shutting down the gasoline tank farm.

“In the very near future, we’re looking at some very serious choices,” he said.

Many U.S. military ships and planes patrol the Pacific Ocean with fuel from the tanks, but Del Toro said the stoppage would have a negative impact.