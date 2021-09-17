After discovering feces left by an alleged “Pizza Roll Pooper,” a supermarket customer is in tears.

One woman’s hand was coated with human feces during a horrific recent occurrence at an Oklahoma grocery shop, and she has now revealed to This website that the supermarket’s owner “would not return any of [her]calls.”

Shirley Wright-Johnson went grocery shopping with her daughters at Crest Foods in Moore, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Wright-Johnson was getting a bag of frozen pizza rolls when she felt something “smushy,” according to KFOR.

She told the news source, “I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag, then I flipped it over and there it was.” “I was angry, I was disgusted, and I felt violated.”

She went on to say that she was “nearly in tears” because she was “so disgusted.”

Wright-Johnson captured a video of the aftermath of the incident and uploaded it on Facebook. A big quantity of a brown substance can be seen sitting on a bag of pizza rolls in the video.

She exclaimed, “There’s literally st.” ”Human st.” says the narrator.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Since it was posted on Sunday, the video has received 25,000 views.

Police then determined that the feces were really of human origin, according to KFOR. To hide the excrement from view, the perpetrator allegedly covered it with another package of pizza rolls, which Wright-Johnson ultimately grabbed.

The Moore Police Department’s Lieutenant Kyle Johnson told KFOR that this case is “sort of out there.”

“It’s a touch unsettling…

We don’t see this very often,” Johnson added, adding that the suspect was also observed inside the business apparently snapping photos of female customers.

The man, dubbed the “Pizza Roll Pooper” by several media outlets, then proceeded to defecate in one of the store’s refrigerators. The culprit has been apprehended after being seen on security video, according to the Moore Police Department on Facebook.

“The person of interest…was identified, arrested, apprehended, and placed into the Cleveland County Detention Center on unrelated charges,” they said in their report.

Wright-Johnson immediately reported the feces to store workers and thoroughly cleansed her hand thereafter. “I cleansed my hand and bleached it,” she explained. This is a condensed version of the information.