After discovering bones on Mersey Beach, Walker calls the police.

The remnants of an animal have been discovered among the bones discovered by members of the public on a lonely beach.

At around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Oglet Shore in south Liverpool after members of the public raised the alarm.

Police have now forensically tested the bones and discovered that they are the remnants of an animal.

Between Speke and Hale town, there is an agricultural coastal area known as Oglet Shore, which is popular with walkers.

“We can confirm the bones found in Speke yesterday (Saturday 4 September) are those of an animal,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“At around 7.30 p.m., members of the public discovered the bones while wandering on Oglet Shore.

“The bones were investigated forensically, and it was concluded that they are animal bones.”

