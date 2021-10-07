After discovering ‘blood all over the kitchen,’ a puppy dies.

Following the loss of their pet, a dog owner’s family was left “devastated” after finding “blood all over her kitchen.”

Lindsey Webb of Southport said her four-and-a-half-month-old XL bulldog Luna became ill on September 30 after she “threw up once.”

Luna appeared to be her typical self the next day and was eating, but she vomited again shortly after.

Kind strangers stopped a man from putting a’spiked’ woman in his car.

Lindsey stated that she decided to take the puppy to the veterinarian to get her examined.

“Late on Thursday night she threw up once and then that was it,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Then she was OK on Friday morning, wagging her tail, eating, and then puking again, so I called the vet right away on Friday and brought her in.”

“They gave her anti-sickness and anti-inflammatory injections since her intestines were inflamed, and he sent me home with antibiotics, and the vet urged me to let her sleep for now and then give her the antibiotics in a couple of hours.”

“She didn’t want to eat, and she didn’t want to drink either, but I was spoon-feeding the water to her.”

“She was able to lift her head and wander around, but I had to spoon-feed her water to get her to drink.”

Lindsey reported that the puppy did not become ill again that night, but she awoke the next morning to a stunning scene.

“She hadn’t been sick,” she explained, “but late that night she was sick with the water again, so I stayed up with her until about 1am, and then I woke up at 6.40am to see blood all over my kitchen.”

“So I rushed her into the vet at 9 a.m., and the vet was incredible; he said we could either inject her with anti-sickness and anti-inflammortary again and send her home, which I declined.

“All right, I’ll take her in and put her on a drip,” he said, and I said, “Please.”

Lindsey claimed the vet kept her informed about Luna’s condition and that the puppy appeared to be in good health.

However, about 8.20 p.m., the show began. “The summary has come to an end.”