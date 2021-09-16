After discovering a stranger smoking in her car, a woman issued a warning.

After discovering that a stranger had been smoking in her car, a woman has issued a warning.

Danielle Burton, an NHS worker, was shocked to discover her car had been entered while she slept on the drive in front of her home in Bebington, Wirral.

She said she couldn’t believe the “audacity” of the person who “rummaged” through her car before completing a cigarette and dumping the stub on the gear stick in a Facebook post.

The family was ordered to leave the children’s disco. once the staff of Pontins approaches dad

The self-professed Line of Duty devotee said she snatched up the evidence because she thought it might be useful.

“Just a reminder to everyone to make sure their cars are locked overnight,” Danielle said.

“Someone has been in my car overnight on Thornton Avenue; they’ve had a good rummage but there’s nothing exciting for them to take (maybe just my £1 shopping trolley coin – fools). But what they’ve done is left a cigarette in there, which is what irritates me the most…. the audacity. It’s revolting.

“Anyway, make sure your cars are locked, and let me know if you see anything on CCTV or have anything stolen.

“I called the cops to ask if they wanted the cigarette (I’m a big fan of Line of Duty and thought it would be useful evidence), and they seemed eager to receive it.”

Her message, she later told The Washington Newsday, was not meant to be taken lightly, but rather to serve as a reminder to individuals to make sure their automobiles are secure.

“I’m not being serious with the amount of rage I’m expressing about it,” she stated. It’s meant to be lighthearted, yet it serves as a reminder.”

“We’ve bought cameras now for the front and back,” she stated, adding that she is now taking extra efforts to make her home safe.

Others responded to her social media post by saying something similar had occurred to them, with one saying, “Been in my car as well.” Ring Doorbell was unable to capture them on camera.

“They got £2 in change, prescription specs, and a broken torch, but they left.”

“The summary comes to an end.”