After discovering a scribbled letter on her car, a woman apologizes.

The woman returned to a post box in Upton, Wirral, to find a scrawled message on a piece of paper.

The note said as follows: “Please avoid parking on the sidewalk or near a post box; disabled people have difficulty getting to the mailbox.

“I appreciate your patience.”

The woman captioned a photo of the note, ” “I sincerely apologize for causing you any inconvenience by leaving this on my parked car in Kirkway! It wasn’t my intention in the first place!” I used to park outside my house, but after my wing mirror was smashed and my father’s car was keyed/scratched when he parked in front, I decided to park in Kirkway.

“Today, I parked near the post office. Please accept my apologies once more.” It was noted that seeing someone take responsibility and apologize was refreshing.

One person stated: “How refreshing of you to own up to your error instead of launching into a diatribe on this forum.

“I would have done the same thing as you and not thought about how I had parked, so thank you for assisting us all today.”

“It’s so lovely to get a kind note and a very understanding reply,” one person stated.

A third person added: “Notices that are quite courteous. Well said.”