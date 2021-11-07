After discovering a ‘deadly’ sea creature on a Merseyside beach, a man issues a warning.

Today, a guy issued a warning after discovering a “hazardous” critter washing up on the shore.

Karl Lee, 47, and his wife were walking along Ainsdale beach earlier today (Sunday, November 7) when they came upon a “weird” looking marine monster.

“At first, I assumed it was a balloon,” Karl explained, “until I got a better look and identified it using an app and realized what it was and how dangerous they are, and checked up that they have been washing up along the coast from Cornwall to Cumbria.”

A Portuguese Man o’War had been discovered by Karl and his wife.

The Portuguese Man o’War is a dangerous jellyfish with tentacles that can reach 100 feet in length.

Although rare, the highly venomous species has the potential to kill humans.

Karl resorted to Facebook to issue a warning to dog walkers on the beach.

“Watch out on Ainsdale beach with your dogs discovered a Portuguese Man of War,” he wrote in the post.