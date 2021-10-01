After discovering a ‘cheesed off’ creature on Ainsdale beach, a woman issues a warning.

On Friday, Helen Wain, a seasonal ranger at the beach, made the discovery.

“There’s a seal relaxing towards the north end of Ainsdale beach, around a quarter of a mile towards the sea,” she wrote on social media.

“They’re lovely, but they’re also wild.

“He’s completely shattered and battered, but he’s aware and irritated.

“Would any dog walkers who view this message kindly keep on the left side of Ainsdale Beach?

“The tide is coming in enough tonight, so hopefully he’ll be able to go out on it again.” Thank you for your time and consideration.”

Anyone who observes a seal should keep a safe distance from it and not approach it, according to British Divers’ Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

The presence of a seal, according to the organization’s website, does not necessarily imply that there is an issue.

It is also recommended that people do not chase the creature back into the sea, since this may prevent it from resting, which it requires.