After devouring 11 boulders during his walk, the greedy lab is lucky to be alive.

After wolfing down 11 boulders while out strolling, a Labrador is lucky to be alive. After her owners were afraid that she was ill, the greedy puppy had to be hurried to the vet for emergency surgery.

Ellie-May, a one-year-old dog, was out on a stroll in the woods near her home in Gnosall, Staffordshire, when she swallowed the stones.

The dog was quickly sent to Shire Vets in Eccleshall, which is owned by Linnaeus, where she was anaesthetized and inspected.

Ellie-stomach May’s was filled with stones, which the vets and owners discovered during an X-ray.

Ellie Chiswell, a veterinarian, spent three hours carefully removing each and every pebble.

“This was a fairly uncommon and amazing case,” she said.

“We took a series of abdominal radiographs, which revealed several stones in the stomach, with the size and number of stones making it a very unusual occurrence,” says the doctor.

“Ellie-May promptly had an exploratory laparotomy (which is surgery to explore her abdomen), with an incision made into her small intestine to remove the large stones, and the rest of the intestine was checked to ensure no further stones.

“The surgery went off without a hitch. Ellie-May made a full and uneventful recovery after all of the stones were removed.

“She rested for a couple of weeks, exercising on her lead only for the first week owing to the extent of her abdominal wound, then progressively increasing the amount of activity as her rehabilitation proceeded and the wound healed.”

Ellie-May has miraculously recovered and hasn’t ingested anything other than dog food and treats since.

“Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-Ellie-El

May’s as fit as a fiddle again now and we’re hoping she has learned her lesson.

“In total, she had ingested 11 stones. When she puked up her breakfast, I found seven, and she managed to pass one on the other end.

“I still took her straight to the vets, though, where they found a further three lodged in her stomach.

“Thankfully, we can look back on it now without any adverse effects but it could have been very serious, so we’re grateful to Shire Vets for their expert help.”