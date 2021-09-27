After detecting something while washing his car, a man makes a terrifying discovery.

After discovering a massive hornet’s nest in his attic, a man was dumbfounded.

On Sunday, September 19, Les Stagg, 52, was washing his car when he observed one or two hornets flying around the corner of his roof.

Les claimed he could see a “bit of a nest” coming through the roof after a closer inspection, so he called Independent Pest Control for help.

When the worker came to investigate the loft, she was taken aback and summoned Les to see the full scope of the problem.

“I was telling her that I had only seen the hornets flying around the home on Sunday, so I assumed it was a fresh, small nest,” he said.

“When she went up to take a look, she immediately came back down and informed me that I should take a look at it as well. It’s the biggest she’s ever seen, she claims.

“Fortunately, she was able to spray it and then wait an hour before removing the nest,” says the author.

Les assumed it was a wasp’s nest at first, but the Independent Pest Control worker claimed it was “absolutely” hornets due to the size.

She told Les from Aigburth that the hornet season has gotten out of hand as a result of the weather, and that the problem could persist until November or December.

Independent Pest Control stated they are generally called out once a week to deal with a problem like this, but they are being called out every day at the present.

“I despise wasps and hornets,” Les explained. I only observed six or seven of them outside the roof, but they were always there and had begun to enter via the bathroom window.

“Thankfully, they’ve all vanished now. The woman who came to assist me was wonderful, although she did suggest that I have my roof inspected right away.

“It’s a good thing I saw them. Because we only go into the attic three or four times a year to do things like take down the Christmas tree, they could have stayed there much longer.

