After detecting an Amazon pricing error, shoppers rushed to acquire a £4 air fryer.

Early morning, bargain hunters discovered the error online and rushed to purchase the popular item at a reduced price.

The RUXINGGU Air Fryer is normally £49.99, but observant customers saw a significant discount to £3.99 this morning.

One individual who shared the news on Twitter said, “Must be a glitch but thought I’d share this with you can’t whine for £4”. This is one of the Christmas gifts.”

“£3.99 for an air fryer?” remarked another. Looooooooool. Amazon must believe I won’t buy two and keep one as a bookmark”.

“Ordered an Air Fryer from Amazon for £3.99 loool,” a third added. A fourth said, “Thanks Amazon for the £3.99 air fryer hehe,” and a fifth said, “I hope it actually works and arrives.”

The RUXINGGU Air Fryer has a cooking capacity of 4.5L and is equipped with quick air circulation technology. It also comes with a huge fully removable family size fry basket that is completely dishwasher safe and enables for easy cleaning.

At the time of writing, the £3.99 bargain was still available.

The air fryer may be purchased here.