After detecting a ‘orange light,’ a dog walker comes to her rescue.

After rescuing a woman from a “horrendous” house fire, a man has been acclaimed a hero.

On Saturday (November 13), shortly after 8 p.m., crews were dispatched to Loughrigg Avenue in St Helens after a fire in a kitchen triggered the resident’s smoke alarm and alerted a passer-by.

The woman, who has not been identified by emergency services, was rescued by a neighbor who noticed the fire and raised the alarm.

The Christian couple who brought the terror suspect in were’shocked’ since they ‘loved him.’

Paul Fullard, who also lives in the Carr Mill area on Loughrigg Avenue, noticed the fire while returning from his evening dog walk and hearing the smoke alarm go off.

“I heard all the smoke alarms going off in the house when I was passing this lady’s house,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I noticed an orange glow through the window, which was clearly the result of the kitchen explosion.”

“I called the fire department and then knocked on the door to see if anyone was there, and that’s when the neighbors came out and told me her son had moved out a few weeks before and she was probably in bed upstairs alone,” she said.

Paul kicked the door in to try and gain admission to the house, but was unable to do so due to the severity of the smoke.

Fortunately, Paul was greeted by fire crews, and four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house.

They acted immediately to put out the fire and explore the property, rescuing a woman from a first-floor bedroom and transporting her to paramedics’ care.

“The woman wasn’t breathing when the fire services got her out,” the 46-year-old guy continued, “but they managed to get her breathing again quickly.”

“She would have burned to death in a matter of minutes if the cops and fire department hadn’t arrived.”

An electrical device in the woman’s kitchen is thought to have started the fire, which began at 8 p.m. on Saturday (November 13).

Paul was invited to come view the house the next day to witness the extent of the damage. “The summary has come to an end.”