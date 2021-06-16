After detecting a fixture list anomaly, Liverpool fans demand the sale of Luis Suarez.

Because of his goal-scoring record versus Norwich City, Liverpool fans have petitioned FSG to re-sign Luis Suarez for the start of the Premier League season.

In his Liverpool career, Suarez scored 12 goals against Norwich, the most by any Premier League player, including two hat-tricks and a quadruple in a 5-1 win at Anfield in December 2013.

On the first day of the new season, Jurgen Klopp’s side visits the newly promoted team, and fans relished sending a cheeky transfer message while reminiscing about the Atletico Madrid striker’s goal-scoring heroics.

Suarez won La Liga with Atletico Madrid this season, barely a year after leaving Barcelona.

He’s been linked with a return to Liverpool in recent months….and perhaps that opening day will tempt him?

Despite the fact that fans have been clamoring for Suarez to return, the striker has confessed that his future belongs with his current employers in Spain.

He said to Movistar: “Yes, I’m certain (and I’ll stay).

“Atletico Madrid greeted me warmly from the moment I came… and they treated me well.

“I asked the club if there was any room on the museum wall for me to make Atletico history.”