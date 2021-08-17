After destroying a charity, vandals were encouraged to “come and do the dishes.”

A glass door at The World of Glass museum on Chalon Way in St Helens was broken in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 15.

The popular attraction turned to social media yesterday to publish surveillance footage of two persons, one of whom was wearing a white shirt, smashing the glass in one of its doors.

“We are a charity, so it’s even more sad to have to use our precious cash to replace a door that was purposely smashed,” The World of Glass wrote on Facebook.

“The picture is a little fuzzy, but these are the two people that were involved in the incident. The person in the white shirt smashed our door glass.

“Perhaps you’ve seen them before? 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. Come wash dishes for a few days if you see this message and regret what you did and can’t pay for the damage.”

As you browse through the galleries and learn about glass, which has shaped St Helens like no other industry, the World of Glass gives a pleasant, yet educational, experience.

The World of Glass’ director, Pete Frost, told The Washington Newsday that the charity has had a rough two years, but that the museum is again fully open and welcome guests.

“It took a long time and a lot of money to get the door replaced,” he stated. We are extremely fortunate that so many people are invested in The World of Glass. We are truly in the center of the community.

“As a charity, we have had a challenging two years, and we are working extremely hard to make this year a success.

“We are completely operational, and we are pleased to report that visitors are returning and being inspired by our glass blowing and galleries.”

“We received a report at 9.25am yesterday, Monday 16th August, that damage had been made to a glass door at World of Glass on Chalon Way East in St Helens,” Merseyside Police said in a statement today.

“The event is said to have occurred approximately 5.30 a.m. on Sunday” (15th). No attempt was made to gain access to the property.

“Inquiries have been made.”

