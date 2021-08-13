After destroying a £160 box, a Hermes driver spoils Mum’s birthday.

A Hermes driver ruined a mother’s birthday when he threw her £160 delivery to her bulldog, causing it to be destroyed.

Brogan Griffiths had been looking for a dress for her birthday night out for weeks before paying £160 on three dresses from Oh Polly, which were delivered the next day, on Tuesday, June 29.

The 29-year-old had assumed the item would need to be signed for, so she was taken aback when she received an email stating that the package had been delivered while she was at work.

Brogan, on the other hand, was heartbroken when the courier’s delivery photo showed her 11-month-old British bulldog, Cookie Monster, staring up the package just yards away, indicating that the package was a ‘goner.’

When she got home with her seven-year-old daughter Summer two hours later, she alleges Cookie Monster had torn the dresses and their packaging to shreds across her back garden, mistaking it for a chew toy handed to her by the delivery man.

“I was heading to Manchester for a night out with my best friend for my birthday and I’d been trying to find something to wear for ages,” Brogan, from Coventry, said.

“I purchased three clothing options from Oh Polly for £160 with next-day delivery four days before my birthday, so I didn’t have much time.

“I got an email while at work saying the package had been delivered, which confused me because no one was home and Oh Polly deliveries require signatures.

“When I noticed the dog’s beady eyes looking around the corner at the gift in the delivery photo, my heart plummeted instantly. I knew it was doomed from the start.

“I figured the delivery man must have thrown it over the gate, thinking he was playing fetch and throwing it for her,” I said.

“When I returned home, all three dresses were ripped to shreds and dragged into the mud, and Cookie was still there.”

