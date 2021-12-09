After designs were approved, Kirkby will have a new train station that will be a “UK first.”

Plans for a new train station in Kirkby have been approved, which will be a “UK first.”

At a meeting of Knowsley Council’s planning committee tonight, members welcomed the station as an important element of the town’s “bright future.”

The station, which will take roughly 18 months to build and is located on Headbolt Lane in the Tower Hill/Northwood district of Kirkby, will be the first in the country to have trains run on battery power instead of electrified lines on part of the track.

Following ‘horrific sexual attacks,’ a teen rapist was sentenced to prison.

Mark Quinn, a planning officer for Knowsley Council, said the station will provide a “substantial improvement in accessibility” for a part of Kirkby where car ownership is low.

Officers claimed the planned station would become a terminus for Merseyrail and Northern trains, “essentially mimicking the existing scenario at Kirkby station, which would become a Merseyrail stop with no Northern service,” according to a report prepared ahead of the meeting.

While the plans will result in the loss of designated urban greenspace and trees, and construction is expected to cause significant noise issues for local residents, Mr Quinn said officers have worked with Network Rail to reduce the impact of night work, and approval is conditional on £28,000 in Section 106 money being used to plant additional trees in the Kirkby area.

Officers recommended approval of the scheme, which would involve a new station building, car park, track upgrade, bridgeworks, and the removal of a disused platform at Kirkby station, since the benefits of a new train station to the town outweighed the negative aspects, according to Mr Quinn.

“I am delighted to be here because this application is the fruition of considerable work over many years to secure a train station at this site,” Tony Killen, rail development advisor for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, said on behalf of Liverpool City Region and Network Rail, who brought forward the plans, which were first proposed in 2013.

“This initiative is a rail industry first, with new trains equipped with cutting-edge battery technology that will allow trains to run between Kirkby and the rest of the country.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”