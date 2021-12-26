After Derek Garraway’s ‘bumpy’ day, Ranvir Singh has a special message for Kate Garraway.

After Kate Garraway admitted her husband Derek Draper had a ‘bumpy’ Christmas, Ranvir Singh sent her Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway a nice letter.

Kate wrote on Instagram about her family’s “rough 24 hours” due to a “fear” that her husband could have to return to the hospital.

However, the TV presenter’s aid, a visit from a nurse/carer, had “sorted” it out, allowing former political consultant Derek Draper to remain at home.

Derek, 54, was hospitalized and critically ill last December after contracting coronavirus, a journey that TV presenter Kate detailed in the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year.

Kate said in her post, with a photo of her children Darcey and Billy with their father, “So the last 24 hours.”