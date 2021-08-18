After deranged criminals rip up church pavement stones, the bride has no route to walk on.

Paving slabs were stolen from a pathway outside a historic church by thieves in a white van.

At around 10.15 p.m. on Monday, it happened at the Grade II-listed St Mary’s Church in Lymm, near Warrington (August 16).

This was the second time in less than a year that York stones had been stolen from the church grounds.

The burglars’ deeds had left a muddy trail in their wake.

“The path is now unsafe, and people are directed to the side door to approach the churchyard,” according to a message on the Anglican church’s website.

“This is really upsetting to the parishioners and the rest of the community. Warrington Borough Council is in charge of the path’s restoration and has been notified.”

“Some of our elderly congregation will struggle to get along the route to the church, funeral directors will have difficulty moving coffins, and my heart goes out to the unfortunate bride trying to go up the path for her wedding in early September,” said the church rector, Reverend Beverley Jameson.

“If you have any information, please contact the police.”

A white van came to St Mary’s Church on Monday night, police claimed, and individuals stole York stones from the church grounds, according to a Facebook post.

Please contact Cheshire Police on 101, mentioning incident number 1063118, if you have any information about the incident.

