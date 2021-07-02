After depositions, the Dunn family has taken a “colossal stride” toward justice in their damages claim.

After testifying under oath in a damages claim against their son’s suspected killer, the parents of young biker Harry Dunn said they “stood up and spoke for him.”

After flying out to Washington, DC earlier this week, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn delivered legal testimony during their depositions on Thursday.

Mr Dunn’s parents were up against attorneys representing suspect Anne Sacoolas, who had fled the UK after diplomatic immunity was granted to her after the 19-year-death old’s in August 2019.

Mrs Charles described her recent journey to the United States as “arduous and stressful,” but added, “We stood up and spoke for him since he cannot speak for himself now.”

After the teenager’s departure from the UK, Sacoolas was charged with causing her death by hazardous driving, but an extradition request was denied by the US State Department in January of last year.

As part of the civil case, the 43-year-old will be compelled to provide legal testimony by the end of August.

Mrs Charles commented after her deposition, “We are very relieved that our depositions are finally out of the way.”

“We can’t go into any detail about what transpired, but we were compelled to travel to the United States to take depositions in person, which we did.

“Despite the fact that it has been a long day and a terrible journey, right in the heart of the pandemic, it is easy for us to come to the United States and talk about our son Harry and the impact his death has had on all of us.

“We are tolerating life rather than living it, but we will do everything we can to see that justice is served for our son and ourselves.

“He’s earned it. We are entitled to it, and we will not rest until justice is served in both civil and criminal cases.”

The depositions are part of the Dunn family’s claim’s “discovery” procedure, which includes correspondence and paperwork. (This is a brief piece.)