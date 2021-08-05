After departing the resort, Love Island’s Amy calls Hugo a “fake.”

Amy from Love Island has called Hugo a ‘fake’ in her first interview since leaving the resort.

Amy, Clarisse, Sam, and Hugo were ejected from the island in tonight’s show.

Amy and Hugo had previously been together after meeting in Casa Amor.

Hugo from Love Island appears to have been betrayed after four candidates were dumped.

Things between the two cooled down after they rejoined the rest of the Islanders.

“The next day, he was quite hot and cold,” Amy recounted of going to the main villa. He’d never came over to hang out with me on his own volition. So it felt like it was all for show to me.

“[My feelings] were genuine, and everyone could see it.

“I suppose at the end of the day, everyone was wondering why he wasn’t reciprocating what I was offering. I gave it my all.

“I was being completely honest and true, and I was a little messed up, but I liked the experience.” I’ve definitely learnt what I don’t want in a relationship and how I should be treated.”

When Amy was asked what she thought of Hugo now, she replied, “Fake – because he wasn’t telling me he didn’t like me.” I wish I’d been more open and reconnected with someone else. Also, I did not sleep with Hugo in any way.”

Hugo added, “I think with me and Amy, we kind of got back to the main Villa and it was a bit like a holiday romance; you go away and think it’s fantastic, and then you come back to real life and the cracks almost start to show a little bit.”

“I don’t believe so [in terms of a future date].” I believe she will return the favor. I’m sure we’ll go out in groups and such, but I don’t think we’ll be going out to eat anytime soon.”