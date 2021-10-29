After denying the murder of his young father, a man will stand trial.

A 25-year-old man has denied murdering a father of two children.

Patrick Boyle was shot twice in the chest in Newway, Huyton, around 5.55 p.m. on July 1st. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Reuben Murphy, of Newton-le-Willows’ Oak Avenue, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Boyle, who was 26 years old, before Liverpool Crown Court today.

He also denied two counts of possessing a firearm and one count of possessing ammunition.

Tributes to the father of two Mr Boyle described him as a “wonderful guy” who was “laying up a future” for his family following his death.

One of them posted a sunset photo of him on the beach with his dog.

“Taken too soon big fella, to think you were setting a future for your kids one of the few people I know with a heart of gold, rest easy bro,” it said.

Another person commented on a photo of Boyle at Anfield, saying: “There are no words to describe how cruel this world is! Paddy Boyle, rest in peace.” Murphy was also remanded in custody pending his trial, which is set to begin on March 28 next year and is scheduled to last three to four weeks.