After demonstrating how to maintain bedding crease-free using vodka, a woman was commended for her “excellent advice.”

Liz Amaya, a home stylist, posted a video of her creative tip for keeping her bedding smooth and wrinkle-free with her 91.8k Instagram followers.

Liz sprays her own DIY solution over her bed after mixing one cup of water with half a cup of vinegar, a few drops of essential oils, and two tablespoons of vodka in a spray bottle, which has received 55,000 views.

The wrinkles appear to dissipate after spritzing the duvet covers.

“DIY Wrinkle Release Spray,” Liz captioned the photo. Who else isn’t ironing their sheets?!”

Her fans couldn’t believe the results, giving the video over 1,500 likes and 180 comments.

“Vodka who would have thought!!!” wrote blue.ginger.design.

“I adore you, but I hope that vodka wasn’t the top shelf variety,” thestyle life joked.

hausofcruze made the following comment: “Oh my goodness! What a fantastic suggestion!

“Wait!!! ” shouted the.placewecall.home. what?!! Another save for this gem of a hack.”

josiekrstevski wrote: “Love this tip Liz! I reckon it would help put me to sleep too, l’d get high on the fumes!”

birch.and.elm commented: “Game changer!” and phillipakristen added: “Anything to avoid the iron! And this is perfect. Love your tips Liz xx

Finally jaala_mclardy said: “I’ve never ironed my linen in my life.”

However, most ECHO readers said they DO iron their bedding when we asked them on our Facebook page.

Jean said: “Always and also every couple of days on the bed if it gets really creased.”

Susan wrote: “I do mine when I’ve made my bed, so much easier,” with Carol adding: “Yes on the bed it is easier.”

Val wrote: “Of course, always have, looks so much nicer if folded right takes minutes.”

Rose commented: “Yes looks so much nicer than making the bed look all creased.”

And Sarah joked: “Life’s too short to worry about creases, I’ve never got into bed at night and thought if only I’d ironed these sheets? But maybe one day it will worry me and at that point, I know my life will have come to a sad end.”