After delivering McDonald’s, an Uber Eats driver urinates on a couple’s driveway.

After delivering a McDonald’s meal to a couple’s home, an Uber Eats driver was spotted urinating on their driveway.

On Wednesday, a frightening event was captured on CCTV outside Thomas Spencer and his girlfriend Stephanie’s Clubmoor home.

The man is seen delivering the meal to the door, then putting his bag on his back and heading up to the right side of the couple’s car in the footage.

He appears to be looking towards the home before unzipping his jeans and urinating close to the car on the driveway.

As a dog walker passes by, the man zips up his slacks and shakes his hand after urinating.

“I left to work, and my girlfriend, who works for the NHS, came home and got a McDonald’s from Uber Eats,” Thomas, 25, told The Washington Newsday.

“We have cameras installed around our home, and my partner receives warnings when someone approaches the drive. She received a notification and checked her phone to see that he was on his way.

“She went outside, got the McDonald’s, and came back in. She noticed he was still there because she had [the cameras]on her phone.

“

He checks to see if she’s gone in and then urinates on the drive.

“She was enraged, and she called me at work right away.”

Stephanie chose not to confront the rider because she was alone at the time, according to Thomas.

She decided to throw her food out after seeing the tape and emailed Uber to complain.

Thomas claims that Uber assured them that the problem would be resolved, but he has subsequently had to clean the driveway and the car, which was also urinated on by the rider.

“He could have gone around the corner where there are parks, which I know you shouldn’t do anyway,” Thomas said, “but there are so many other locations, and the McDonald’s is right around the corner where he just came from and is going back to.”

Uber was contacted for comment by The Washington Newsday, but they did not respond by the time of publishing.