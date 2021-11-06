After deleting a post on a transgender Biden official, a congressman regains access to his Twitter account.

Representative Jim Banks, a Republican, regained control of his official Twitter account after removing a post that was flagged as a breach of Twitter’s rules.

“The title of first female four-star officer gets usurped by a guy,” the 42-year-old Indiana congressman wrote in response to the US surgeon general congratulating Dr. Rachel Levine on her promotion in the US Public Health Commissioned Corps. Levine is the US military forces’ first openly transgender four-star officer. She is also the Assistant Secretary of Health for the United States.

On October 23, his Twitter account was suspended after the post was withdrawn. According to the Associated Press, the corporation has a policy against “targeted misgendering” of transgender people.

The post was removed by Banks, and his account was reactivated.

On Friday, the congressman, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2017, released a video announcing his return to Twitter and denouncing the platform’s “restriction.” Banks tweeted two hours later that he was co-sponsoring a measure to “clamp down on Big Tech,” which he described as “drunk on power.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting. Prior to that, Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy said Banks went through the steps to acknowledge the tweet was illegal and then was able to post a video under the title “I’m back.” “That was the signal then,” Kennedy said, “that he had deleted the infringing tweet and then regained access to the account.”

Banks, whose district encompasses Fort Wayne and northeastern Indiana, has gotten a lot of press for his right-wing social media comments. He stated that he stood behind his Levine post.

“Part of what makes Twitter’s biased and arbitrary censoring so problematic is that it provides a key venue for elected leaders to engage with voters,” Banks added. “As long as I’m in Congress, fighting the left’s censorship will be a top concern.” Banks’ critique of Twitter was met with silence from Kennedy.

Banks was named the chief Republican member of the House committee probing the Capitol insurgency on January 6 by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in July. The appointment of Banks was denied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who cited the need to maintain the “integrity” of the probe, which has since been boycotted by House Republican leadership.