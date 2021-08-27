After defending President Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, James Carville receives praise.

Democratic strategist James Carville was praised on Twitter after speaking out against media attacks on President Joe Biden on the consequences of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan.

During a conversation with Brian Williams on Wednesday night, Carville discussed the criticism Biden has experienced as civilians try to flee Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline for US soldiers to leave the nation.

“There are no graceful ways to lose a war. We lost the battle 15 years ago, and all Joe Biden is doing now is telling us the time. And the mainstream media’s frenzied and foolish coverage has been terrible,” he told Williams.

Carville’s name became a trending topic on Thursday, with people complimenting him for being open about his views on Afghanistan.

One commenter remarked, “James Carville puts it straight and I respect that – we lost a battle – we lost it long ago – and there’s no nice way out of it.”

Meanwhile, one commentator predicted that Carville’s statement would be admired and remembered in the future.

“James Carville will be vindicated by history. The battle has to come to an end. The explosion at Kabul airport is awful, but we must keep moving and get as many people out as possible,” the person added.

Carville went on to say that the Afghan evacuations are “going considerably better than a lot of people expected” during his visit on the show.

“It appears to be a disaster. The country appears to be in horrible shape. You don’t look good when you lose a war. This conflict has been lost for a long time. Joe Biden was not involved in any way. Before that, he wanted us out,” he added.