After defending herself during an armed robbery, a subway employee was suspended.

After defending herself during an attempted robbery, a Subway employee in Rockford, Illinois, has been suspended.

On Sept. 5, the worker, Araceli Sotelo, was working alone when an unidentified male entered the restaurant at 1120 East State Street. According to WTVO, he displayed his gun and instructed her to hand over the money in the cash register.

Sotelo told the outlet that she was afraid for her safety at the moment and requested that the man leave.

“[He said], ‘Give me all the money,’ and I replied, ‘I don’t have any money, like, none at all.’ “All I had was that, and he was like, ‘Give me everything before I hurt you,’” the woman recalled.

Instead of fleeing, the man is said to have taken Sotelo’s purse. She made the decision to fight back.

She said she had an advantage over the thief since she was “larger” and “could at least throw my weight on him, push him, or whatever.”

“He dropped [the gun]trying to get my bag, and I ended up yanking his sweatshirt off him and telling him, ‘Show your face, show your face, you’re on camera,’” Sotelo recounted.

Surveillance camera from inside the Subway captured the event.

However, Sotelo was later suspended after the video went viral. She claimed she was told she wouldn’t be able to return to work until all of the videos of the incident that were circulating online were removed.

“I got a call yesterday saying, ‘If every single one of these videos is not taken offline, you will be suspended,’ so I texted them and asked, ‘How long am I suspended for?’ They stated till everything is taken down from the internet. Sotelo stated, “I have no ability to do that.”

Sotelo asserted that the video was not leaked. She also stated that the Subway location’s owner is ignoring her.

“They didn’t want anyone to know, they wanted to keep it quiet that it happened to me and that I fought back,” Sotelo speculated.

Sotelo went on to say that while no money was taken from Subway, the thief stole her handbag and smashed her phone as a result of the event.

Sotelo has set up a GoFundMe campaign to seek funds to repair her smashed phone.

