After defeating Anthony Fowler, Tony Bellew makes a Liam Smith prediction.

Tony Bellew believes Liam Smith can reclaim his world title after defeating Anthony Fowler.

The 33-year-old overcame Toxteth’s Fowler in the ‘Battle of Liverpool’ on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena, claiming local bragging rights.

The former world champion was taken aback early on as his opponent got off to a fast start, cutting Smith in the right eye.

But ‘Beefy’ fought back valiantly and began to impose his control, flooring Fowler with a right in the fifth as he saw his way to victory.

After losing his WBO title to Magomed Kurbanov earlier this year, Smith will now be looking for another world title shot, with Bellew backing him to win it back in the eighth round.

“Liam is a terrific, brilliant fighter,” Bellew said after Smith’s victory over Fowler on DAZN. His training staff got it exactly right; all they need to do now is get the job done.

“Liam was in fantastic shape, and he didn’t panic when he was cut, which is something that only experience can teach you.

“He was incredibly good, picking his punches perfectly, and Fowler was feeling the body shots from the second round on.”

“I feel bad for Ant because I don’t believe that fight was in Anthony Fowler’s best interests.” Shane McGuigan and his management team made that decision as a commercial decision. “Why would you jeopardize that boy?” Liam Smith isn’t a world champion who’s been on the decline for a long time; he didn’t lose his title and then get blasted in a round by some unknown.

“After losing his world title, Liam Smith fights another opponent, Jaime Munguia, and puts on an absolutely spectacular performance, then he fights Kurbanov in Russia, and we all think he wins, so why is Liam being painted as a washed-up world champion who’s past his prime?”

He’s far from it; he’s a fantastic fighter with plenty more to contribute, and I believe he’ll win the world title again.”