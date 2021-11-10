The Washington Newsday
Senna-Michelle Clements pictured in 2019 before her weight loss, with her daughter Emelia Juchau

After decreasing six dress sizes, the woman known as ‘piggy’ now looks unrecognizable.

0
By on News

After decreasing six dress sizes, the woman known as ‘piggy’ now looks unrecognizable.

After losing weight, a woman dubbed “piggy” has become unrecognizable.

Senna-Michelle Clements said she’d always been a “chubbier” child and was teased at school because of her weight, but she started “creeping on” at the age of 19 and was a size 14-16.

Her weight became a “serious issue” after she had her first child, as post-natal depression started a cycle of “self-sabotage” through binge eating, and she eventually reached a size 22.

After dropping the kids off at school, the father stabs his wife in the neck.

The 28-year-old procurement manager said she spent £120 a week on fast food and takeaways during her worst period, and she was afraid of breaking chairs or being unable to get back up.

After years of “fighting a losing battle” with yo-yo dieting, she took the leap and had a gastric sleeve placed in June after a friend demanded she “stop moaning and do something about it.”

Senna’s confidence has “sky-rocketed” since then, she claimed, as she’s reduced an average of a dress size per month and celebrated numerous wins, like the “mind-blowing” moment she wore size 10 pants.

“It’s been worth every penny,” Senna, of Deepcut, Surrey, said. This is the most important decision I’ve ever made.

“Since then, I haven’t looked back.” My self-assurance has soared to new heights. It’s mind-boggling to go shopping and try on a size ten pair of trousers.

“I can’t believe how many victories I’ve had in such a short period of time.”

“Before the surgery, I couldn’t even walk up the stairs without getting out of breath.”

“I ran a five-mile run with my daughter on her Shetland pony on Sunday, October 31.” It was incredible.

“I’m not sure who I am.” ‘Oh my God, is that me?’ I’ll think when I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror. I believe it will take some time for my mind to catch up.” Senna said that she “womaned up” overnight when she was 14 and was a thin size 8 with 32E boobs.

She stated she felt “very confident” between the ages of 14 and 18, yet she received some criticism. “The summary has come to an end.”

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.