After decreasing six dress sizes, the woman known as ‘piggy’ now looks unrecognizable.

After losing weight, a woman dubbed “piggy” has become unrecognizable.

Senna-Michelle Clements said she’d always been a “chubbier” child and was teased at school because of her weight, but she started “creeping on” at the age of 19 and was a size 14-16.

Her weight became a “serious issue” after she had her first child, as post-natal depression started a cycle of “self-sabotage” through binge eating, and she eventually reached a size 22.

After dropping the kids off at school, the father stabs his wife in the neck.

The 28-year-old procurement manager said she spent £120 a week on fast food and takeaways during her worst period, and she was afraid of breaking chairs or being unable to get back up.

After years of “fighting a losing battle” with yo-yo dieting, she took the leap and had a gastric sleeve placed in June after a friend demanded she “stop moaning and do something about it.”

Senna’s confidence has “sky-rocketed” since then, she claimed, as she’s reduced an average of a dress size per month and celebrated numerous wins, like the “mind-blowing” moment she wore size 10 pants.

“It’s been worth every penny,” Senna, of Deepcut, Surrey, said. This is the most important decision I’ve ever made.

“Since then, I haven’t looked back.” My self-assurance has soared to new heights. It’s mind-boggling to go shopping and try on a size ten pair of trousers.

“I can’t believe how many victories I’ve had in such a short period of time.”

“Before the surgery, I couldn’t even walk up the stairs without getting out of breath.”

“I ran a five-mile run with my daughter on her Shetland pony on Sunday, October 31.” It was incredible.

“I’m not sure who I am.” ‘Oh my God, is that me?’ I’ll think when I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror. I believe it will take some time for my mind to catch up.” Senna said that she “womaned up” overnight when she was 14 and was a thin size 8 with 32E boobs.

She stated she felt “very confident” between the ages of 14 and 18, yet she received some criticism. “The summary has come to an end.”