After declaring that women’s rights would be respected, the Taliban used guns to disperse the Women’s March.

On Saturday, the Taliban opened fire in Kabul, breaking up a protest staged by Afghan women demanding equality, only one day after the terrorist group claimed there would be “no difficulty” with women’s rights.

For the second day in a row, a women’s march took place on Saturday, with participants taking to the streets to peacefully seek human rights guarantees under the new Taliban administration. According to the Associated Press, protesters laid a wreath outside Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry to memorialize Afghan troops who died fighting the Taliban, while others gathered with microphones and requested that they be allowed to work.

“We are here to obtain human rights in Afghanistan,” Maryam Naiby, a 20-year-old demonstrator, told the news organization. “I adore my homeland. I’ll be here whenever you need me.”

On Saturday, however, when women marched closer to the presidential palace, a dozen Taliban special forces officers shot rifles into the air, frightening demonstrators. According to the Associated Press, Taliban soldiers also shot tear gas into the throng.

The action comes after the terrorist group frequently stated that under a more inclusive and moderate type of Islamic government, women’s rights would be upheld. Women were forbidden from pursuing an education, working, or being seen in public when the Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001.

Despite significant worldwide skepticism, a Taliban representative told Fox News on Friday that women will be given rights under the new administration.

“Women’s rights will not be a point of contention. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said there was no difficulty with their education or profession.

Shaheen, on the other hand, told the news organization that he disagrees with Western viewpoints that “women should have an education without [a]hijab.”

“We shouldn’t be trying to change each other’s culture because we don’t want to change yours, and you shouldn’t be changing ours,” he remarked.

Despite these assurances, Afghan women are apprehensive that the gains made since the Taliban’s previous control may be reversed. According to previous reports following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan earlier this month, the group has already carried out executions and abused women. Afghans have been attempting to exit the country since then, with women recorded on video appealing for assistance outside. This is a condensed version of the information.