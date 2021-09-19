After deciding she doesn’t want children, a woman embarks on an altruistic journey.

After realizing she doesn’t want children of her own, a woman wants to assist others in having children.

Jess Flaherty, a reporter for Washington Newsday, has opted to donate her eggs to assist people she has never met have children.

The 30-year-old from Yorkshire, who now lives in Toxteth, began the procedure in June at Liverpool Women’s Hospital’s Hewitt Fertility Centre.

“It was something I always had in the back of my mind as something I wanted to do,” Jess explained.

“At university, I had a lot of gay friends who would talk about how they needed egg donors, and that planted the seed of thinking, ‘oh yeah, there are couples who can’t naturally have their own children or people who have fertility issues,’ so it was in the back of my mind as something I would want to do.”

Jess said she’d known she didn’t want children for a long time, but it wasn’t until she read an Instagram post from one of her favorite bands, Catherine Pierce, that she decided to take the plunge and start the donation process.

Pierce, 43, revealed in the Instagram post that she had been trying to conceive for three and a half years and had finally gotten pregnant through IVF.

“It was seeing her post and how happy she was and how delighted she was that she was finally pregnant, and I was like, I do want to do that for somebody,” Jess explained. It was a sign to me.”

Jess, a writer for The Washington Newsday’s What’s On team, has published her story in order to raise awareness about egg donation and to help other women who may be contemplating it understand what it entails.

Jess began her path to become an egg donor in June of this year, when she sent an inquiry to Liverpool Women’s Hospital’s Hewitt Fertility Centre (HFC) and was asked to fill out some medical history paperwork.

In order to donate their eggs, women must achieve the following basic conditions, according to the HFC:

