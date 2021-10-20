After decades of trying, a 70-year-old woman gives birth to her first child.

Last month, a 70-year-old woman in India gave birth to her first child, making her one of the world’s oldest first-time mothers.

In what can only be described as a scientific miracle, Jivuben Valabhai Rabari, 70, was able to become pregnant and give birth to a healthy baby boy. Rabari, from the Indian state of Gujarat, used In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), a set of complicated procedures that was made more difficult in this case due to the woman’s advanced age.

The woman has no proof of age, but she told the physicians she is roughly 70 years old.

Rabari and her husband Maldhari had been married for 45 years and had tried for decades to have a child.

The procedure, according to Rabari’s doctor, was not simple. They advised Rabari not to take the risk at her age, but she was adamant about being pregnant.

“We started by providing oral medications to regulate her menstrual cycle. We then enlarged her uterus, which had decreased as a result of her age. According to The Times of India, Rabari’s Gynaecologist, Dr. Naresh Bhanushali, “we fertilized her eggs, produced a blastocyst, and transported it to the uterus.”

Doctors fertilized an egg from a younger lady outside the body with sperm. The fertilized egg or embryo was then implanted into the woman’s uterus in the hopes of her becoming pregnant.

Doctors successfully conducted a C-section 8 months into the pregnancy, fearing the possibility of age-related high blood pressure.

Menopause occurs in most women in their late 40s or early 50s, although fertility diminishes prior to menopause, making naturally conceiving a child around the age of 70 very difficult.

If a woman has a normal uterus, she can give birth at any age with medical aid. “The uterus, or womb, is a regenerative organ that may be restored to full function with hormone replacement therapy,” The Guardian’s health editor Sarah Bosely stated.

It’s not the first time a woman in her seventies has given birth. In reality, multiple cases of women in their 60s and 70s delivering birth in India utilizing IVF have been documented.

It's not the first time a woman in her seventies has given birth. In reality, multiple cases of women in their 60s and 70s delivering birth in India utilizing IVF have been documented.

According to the Indian Express, Diljindr Kaur became a mother for the first time at the age of 72 in 2016. She, too, used in vitro fertilization to conceive. Erramatti Mangamma, a 74-year-old Indian woman, gave birth to twins in 2019.