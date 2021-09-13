After decades of requests, a California ski resort is removing a Native American slur from its name.

After decades of refusing pleas to change its name, a California ski resort with a pejorative term for Native American women changed its name to Palisades Tahoe on Monday.

The resort, which was previously known as Squaw Valley Ski Resort, began the process of changing its name last year as a racial justice movement swept the United States and beyond. Squaw was originally an Algonquin word for “woman,” but it has since evolved into a misogynistic and racist term for Indigenous women.

“It was the right thing to do, and I believe it will make a difference,” she says. “I believe we will be perceived as a more inviting, inclusive resort and community,” said Dee Byrne, President and Chief Operating Officer of Palisades Tahoe.

This is one of several steps taken by institutions around the country to address the history of colonialism and injustice against Native Americans and people of color in the United States. In 2020, communities large and small responded to requests to demolish Christopher Columbus monuments, who is accused of brutalizing and killing Native Americans in the New World.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Byrne, the resort’s research concluded that the name is objectionable “not only to Indigenous women, but to all women” after examining the problem for a year.

The resort is located in Olympic Valley, which was previously known as Squaw Valley until the 1960 Winter Olympics were held there. For decades, local tribes had been requesting that the resort change its name.

The valley, located roughly 200 miles northeast of San Francisco in the Lake Tahoe area, is part of the Washoe people’s historic homeland, according to Darrel Cruz of the Washoe Tribe Historic Preservation Office. According to him, the word serves as a “continuous reminder of those times when it was not good for us.” It’s a phrase that someone else has imposed on us, and we don’t agree with it.”

The tribal council expressed “great appreciation for this positive step forward,” according to Washoe Tribal Chairman Serrell Smokey.

He continued, “There has been a lot of progress, but there is still a lot of work to be done.” “We need to build on that progress and keep moving forward.”

The tribe intends to work, according to Smokey. This is a condensed version of the information.