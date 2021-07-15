After decades of being viewed as a threat, a woman has been barred from engaging in unpleasant behavior in the town center.

After making neighbours’ lives a living misery for 25 years, a woman has been barred from defecating or urinating in public and open locations.

Amanda Lee, 50, has been forbidden from driving until July 2026, and if she is caught before then, she could face up to five years in prison.

She’s also been barred from drinking alcohol in public places in Crewe, using abusive language, or intimidating people with a dog.

After visiting to a stranger’s residence to pick up £300 that his daughter had lost, his father was taken aback.

Lee, of Crewe, Cheshire, has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1996, including anti-social behavior, harassing, public order violations, and making nuisance 999 calls.

Lee was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) when she appeared in Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Monday (12/7).

Lee is prohibited from “urinating or defecating in any open location, public or private,” according to one of the requirements.

“A Criminal Behaviour Order is sought if all reasonable avenues regarding chronic offenders have been explored,” stated PC Alex Barker of Cheshire Police.

“In this case, Lee’s attitude and behavior have been ongoing since the 1990s, and she has been punished multiple times for incidents that have had a significant impact on the community.

“She has consistently demonstrated no regard for the consequences of her wrongdoing on others.

“At some point, you have to say enough is enough and take additional steps to defend the neighborhood and local businesses.”

It has been made clear to Lee that breaking the terms of a CBO is a criminal offense.

The penalties for doing so are harsh, with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Anyone who sees Lee breaking the terms of her CBO is advised to contact 101 and report it to the police.